31st Combat Training Squadron welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Chris Duncan, 31st Combat Training Squadron(CTS) commander, speaks after assuming command during an activation ceremony at the Virtual Test and Training Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 5, 2021. The mission of the 31st CTS is to create, operate and maintain synthetic environments to optimize warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

