    31st Combat Training Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    31st Combat Training Squadron welcomes new commander

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dwane Young 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Col. Cameron Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) commander, passes the guidon to incoming commander Lt. Col. Chris Duncan 31st Combat Training Squadron (CTS), during an activation ceremony at the Virtual Test and Training Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 5, 2021. The 31st CTS is a subordinate unit of the NTTR and is responsible for operating the Department of Defense’s first and only integrated simulator environment supporting high-end advanced testing and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6595492
    VIRIN: 210409-F-NX702-2002
    Resolution: 5593x3772
    Size: 13.08 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Combat Training Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    Nellis AFB
    Nevada Test and Training Range
    NTTR
    VTTC
    Virtual Test and Training Center
    31st Combat Training Squadron
    31st CTS

