Col. Cameron Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) commander, passes the guidon to incoming commander Lt. Col. Chris Duncan 31st Combat Training Squadron (CTS), during an activation ceremony at the Virtual Test and Training Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 5, 2021. The 31st CTS is a subordinate unit of the NTTR and is responsible for operating the Department of Defense’s first and only integrated simulator environment supporting high-end advanced testing and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 19:07 Photo ID: 6595492 VIRIN: 210409-F-NX702-2002 Resolution: 5593x3772 Size: 13.08 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Combat Training Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.