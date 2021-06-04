Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAS Pensacola Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Despite Pandemic [Image 2 of 2]

    NAS Pensacola Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Despite Pandemic

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Capt. Tim Kinsella, NAS Pensacola commanding officer, poses with NAS Pensacola Sexual Assault Response Coordinators (SARC) after signing the installation’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Proclamation, April 6, 2021. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all servicemembers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 16:26
    Photo ID: 6595343
    VIRIN: 210406-N-IT398-0456
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Despite Pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAS Pensacola Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Despite Pandemic
    NAS Pensacola Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Despite Pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAS Pensacola Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Despite Pandemic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT