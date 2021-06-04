NAS Pensacola Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Despite Pandemic

Capt. Tim Kinsella, NAS Pensacola commanding officer, signs the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Proclamation for the installation, April 6, 2021. NAS Pensacola Sexual Assault Response Coordinators (SARC) joined Capt. Kinsella as he signed the Proclamation. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all servicemembers.

