Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise [Image 6 of 6]

    Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing conducted a flyover prior to the start of an Alabama State University home football game April 10 at ASU stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. The two organizations started their formal partnership when this particular C-130 featured the ASU “Hornets” logo painted on the aircraft’s nosecone which was unveiled at a ceremony on Maxwell Air Force Base on October 29, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 14:28
    Photo ID: 6595055
    VIRIN: 210410-F-GA145-0066
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise [Image 6 of 6], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise
    Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise
    Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise
    Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise
    Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise
    Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    relationships
    COMREL
    Partnership
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT