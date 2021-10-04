The 908th Airlift Wing conducted a flyover prior to the start of an Alabama State University home football game April 10 at ASU stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. The two organizations started their formal partnership when this particular C-130 featured the ASU “Hornets” logo painted on the aircraft’s nosecone which was unveiled at a ceremony on Maxwell Air Force Base on October 29, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max Goldberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 14:28 Photo ID: 6595052 VIRIN: 210410-F-MA984-2035 Resolution: 5338x3813 Size: 754.78 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Football game flyover symbolizes partnership, promise [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Maximillian Goldberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.