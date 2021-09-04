U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria, visits the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard April 9, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. During the tour, Luria received mission briefings from Virginia National Guard and 192nd Wing leadership and met with an F-22 pilot and crew chiefs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 11:21
|Photo ID:
|6594818
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-PZ006-135
|Resolution:
|5900x3933
|Size:
|357.28 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria visits the Virginia Air National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
