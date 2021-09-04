U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria, visits the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard April 9, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. During the tour, Luria received mission briefings from Virginia National Guard and 192nd Wing leadership and met with an F-22 pilot and crew chiefs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 11:21 Photo ID: 6594818 VIRIN: 210409-Z-PZ006-135 Resolution: 5900x3933 Size: 357.28 KB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria visits the Virginia Air National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.