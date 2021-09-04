Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria visits the Virginia Air National Guard [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria visits the Virginia Air National Guard

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    192nd Wing

    U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria visits the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard April 9, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. During the tour, Luria received mission briefings from Virginia National Guard and 192nd Wing leadership and met with an F-22 pilot and crew chiefs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 11:20
    Photo ID: 6594814
    VIRIN: 210409-Z-PZ006-107
    Resolution: 6234x4156
    Size: 579.82 KB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria visits the Virginia Air National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Virginia Air National Guard
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    Congresswoman Elaine Luria

