Total Force delivers excellence at BMT

A Military Training Instructor presents the Airman’s coin during graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 18, 2021. The coin signifies the transition from trainee to Airman. The trainees were assigned to the 433rd Training Squadron during their basic military training. The 433rd TRS is comprised of Total Force Airmen who accomplish the basic military training mission — motivate, train and inspire the next generation of Airmen and Guardians with the foundation to deliver 21st Century Airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

