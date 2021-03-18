Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force delivers excellence at BMT [Image 1 of 2]

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    37th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    Trainees take the Oath of Enlistment before officially becoming Airmen during graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 18, 2021. The trainees were assigned to the 433rd Training Squadron during their basic military training. The 433rd TRS is comprised of Total Force Airmen who accomplish the basic military training mission — motivate, train and inspire the next generation of Airmen and Guardians with the foundation to deliver 21st Century Airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
    TAGS

    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    37 TRW
    TomorrowsAirForce
    ActionOrderAirman
    Force Generators

