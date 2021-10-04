U.S. Army Sgt. Derek J. Born, a critical care flight paramedic with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, trains more than 50 Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers on aircraft medical evacuation at Camp Normandy, United States Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 10, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 10:56
|Photo ID:
|6594805
|VIRIN:
|210410-A-AL830-014
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|375.82 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training
LEAVE A COMMENT