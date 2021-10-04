Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Friedberg 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Derek J. Born, a critical care flight paramedic with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, trains more than 50 Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers on aircraft medical evacuation at Camp Normandy, United States Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 10, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 10:56
    Photo ID: 6594805
    VIRIN: 210410-A-AL830-014
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 375.82 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training
    Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training
    Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training
    Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    361st Civil Affairs Brigade
    7th Mission Support Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT