U.S. Army Sgt. Derek J. Born, a critical care flight paramedic with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, gives a thumbs-up after landing during aircraft medical evacuation training performed by the 12th CAB for more than 50 Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers at Camp Normandy, United States Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 10, 2021.

Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe get hands on Blackhawk MEDEVAC training, by SGT Daniel Friedberg