TEMPLE, Texas – (April 9, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Katherine Knox, of Copperas Cove, Texas, the leading petty officer assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Temple, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Capital City, joined by her daughter, Blake, prepares to honor retired Chief Petty Officer Joseph New on his 90th birthday held at his home. New, a native of Troy, S.C., was raised in Washington, D.C., and joined the Navy in 1952 serving for 20 years as a ship’s serviceman. He served on numerous ships to include the aircraft carrier, USS Independence (CV-62) which was commissioned on Jan. 10, 1959 and decommissioned on Sept. 30, 1998. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 07:48 Photo ID: 6594599 VIRIN: 210409-N-ND850-0001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2.05 MB Location: TEMPLE, TX, US Hometown: COPPERAS COVE, TX, US Hometown: TEMPLE, TX, US Hometown: TROY, SC, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG San Antonio honors 90-Year-Old Navy Chief [Image 3 of 3], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.