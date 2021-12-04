NAVFAC Far East Moves Safety Barriers

210412-N-GR586-1137
MISAWA, Japan (April 12, 2021) – Sailors, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, reposition concrete barriers as a preventative safety measure at Naval Air Facility Misawa. NAVFAC Far East is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)
