    NAVFAC Far East Moves Safety Barriers [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVFAC Far East Moves Safety Barriers

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210412-N-GR586-1137

    MISAWA, Japan (April 12, 2021) – Sailors, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, reposition concrete barriers as a preventative safety measure at Naval Air Facility Misawa. NAVFAC Far East is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

