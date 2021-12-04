210412-N-GR586-1077



MISAWA, Japan (April 12, 2021) – Utilitiesman 2nd Class Jason Noel guides while Equipment Operator 2nd Class John Dejesus operates 24k forklift to reposition concrete barriers at Naval Air Facility Misawa. The two Sailors are assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment which is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 03:48 Photo ID: 6594499 VIRIN: 210412-N-GR586-1077 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 1.42 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Far East Moves Safety Barriers [Image 3 of 3], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.