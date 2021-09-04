Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota community remembers the Holocaust [Image 4 of 4]

    Yokota community remembers the Holocaust

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks during the Holocaust Remembrance 5k and Walk near the Par 3 Golf Course on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 9, 2021. Campbell spoke about the importance of never forgetting the Holocaust and about how his father served during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 03:22
    VIRIN: 210409-F-KW102-0028
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Yokota community remembers the Holocaust
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

