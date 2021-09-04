Yokota community remembers the Holocaust

Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks during the Holocaust Remembrance 5k and Walk near the Par 3 Golf Course on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 9, 2021. Campbell spoke about the importance of never forgetting the Holocaust and about how his father served during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

