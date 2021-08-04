Japan Air Self-Defense Force and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing fighters conducted a bilateral training mission with Kadena Air Base in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, April 8, 2021. Conducting bilateral training supports Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 00:14
Photo ID:
|6594330
VIRIN:
|210408-F-IV266-1002
Resolution:
|3645x2430
Size:
|8.54 MB
Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15 Take Offs [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
