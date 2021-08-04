Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15 Take Offs [Image 1 of 2]

    F-15 Take Offs

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing fighters conducted a bilateral training mission with Kadena Air Base in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, April 8, 2021. Conducting bilateral training supports Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 00:14
    Photo ID: 6594320
    VIRIN: 210408-F-IV266-1001
    Resolution: 2461x1641
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 Take Offs [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

