COVID Vaccinations

Following the Department of Defense’s phased vaccination plan, Reserve Citizen Airmen received their COVID-19 vaccinations at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., during Sunday of the April Unit Training Assembly. The vaccine is currently voluntary and administered based on a phased approach starting with mission critical and those that are at heightened risk of exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Suarez)

