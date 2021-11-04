Following the Department of Defense’s phased vaccination plan, Reserve Citizen Airmen received their COVID-19 vaccinations at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., during Sunday of the April Unit Training Assembly. The vaccine is currently voluntary and administered based on a phased approach starting with mission critical and those that are at heightened risk of exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Suarez)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 12:44
|Photo ID:
|6593711
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-CG206-1031
|Resolution:
|4114x2832
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT