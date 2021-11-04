Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 1 of 2]

    COVID-19 Vaccinations

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Suarez 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Following the Department of Defense’s phased vaccination plan, Reserve Citizen Airmen received their COVID-19 vaccinations at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., during Sunday of the April Unit Training Assembly. The vaccine is currently voluntary and administered based on a phased approach starting with mission critical and those that are at heightened risk of exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Suarez)

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MACDILL AFB
    927 ARW
    927th Air Refueling Wing
    COVID-19

