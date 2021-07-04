SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 7, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, flies near the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 7, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 03:28 Photo ID: 6593554 VIRIN: 210407-N-FZ335-2050 Resolution: 2077x3116 Size: 904.02 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.