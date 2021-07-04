SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 7, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) approaches the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) for a replenishment-at-sea April 7, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 03:28
|Photo ID:
|6593553
|VIRIN:
|210407-N-FZ335-1055
|Resolution:
|4796x3197
|Size:
|937.97 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
