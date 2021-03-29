PACIFIC OCEAN (March 29, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eric Escobar, a flight equipment technician and aerial observer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sits inside of a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27). As part of the Aviation Combat Element, Escobar is responsible for the maintenance and issuing of flight equipment to pilots and aircrew, and he serves as an aerial observer to maintain safety of the aircraft in flight and during takeoff and landing, when required. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert) (This image was taken in color and converted to black and white)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.10.2021 23:52 Photo ID: 6593529 VIRIN: 210326-M-HB658-2005 Resolution: 5909x3324 Size: 4.87 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines Continue Excellence while Underway [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.