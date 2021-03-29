Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines Continue Excellence while Underway [Image 2 of 4]

    11th MEU Marines Continue Excellence while Underway

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 29, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eric Escobar, a flight equipment technician and aerial observer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sits inside of a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27). As part of the Aviation Combat Element, Escobar is responsible for the maintenance and issuing of flight equipment to pilots and aircrew, and he serves as an aerial observer to maintain safety of the aircraft in flight and during takeoff and landing, when required. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert) (This image was taken in color and converted to black and white)

    IMAGE INFO

