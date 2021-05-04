‘Spads’ open Texas Rangers season, Globe Life Field

F-16C Fighting Falcon pilots assigned to the 457th Fighter Squadron, 301st Fighter Wing, U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas performed a flyover during the opening ceremony for Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers team on Opening Day at Globe Life Field, April 5, 2021. The formation included the recently painted 457th Fighter Squadron heritage paint-schemed F-16 which displays the state of Texas flag and a tail flash commemorating the 75th anniversary of the squadron’s history.

