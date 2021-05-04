Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Spads’ open Texas Rangers season, Globe Life Field

    ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    F-16C Fighting Falcon pilots assigned to the 457th Fighter Squadron, 301st Fighter Wing, U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas performed a flyover during the opening ceremony for Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers team on Opening Day at Globe Life Field, April 5, 2021. The stadium opened for the first time to the public for a Texas Rangers game since its construction in 2020.

    #301FW #AFRC #10AF #457FS #F16C #24FS #ReserveReady #USAF

