    Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 1 of 5]

    Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    JAPAN

    04.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Lt. Cmdr. Kurt Garman, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 Landing Signals Officer, left, briefs Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet during a visit to the Operational Training Complex (OTC) FA-18 Simulator as part of a tour of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 2. The purpose of the visit was to focus on engaging with the forward deployed naval forces like Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 who support Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and U.S. 7th Fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Ruben Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 22:14
    Photo ID: 6586259
    VIRIN: 210402-N-YQ181-1007
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 793.53 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVW 5
    MCAS
    Iwakuni
    C7F

