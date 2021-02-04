Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Lt. Cmdr. Kurt Garman, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 Landing Signals Officer, left, briefs Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet during a visit to the Operational Training Complex (OTC) FA-18 Simulator as part of a tour of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 2. The purpose of the visit was to focus on engaging with the forward deployed naval forces like Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 who support Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and U.S. 7th Fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Ruben Rodriguez)

