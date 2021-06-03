Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a ruck march with a surprise leader's professional development event on March 5, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Junior lieutenants across the battalion were originally told they had to ruck 6 miles, but were then flown to an undisclosed location on Schofield Barracks' East Range where they had to find their way back to the start point. (U.S. Army photo by MAJ James Sheehan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 20:09 Photo ID: 6586235 VIRIN: 210305-A-SX958-3311 Resolution: 6000x3512 Size: 4.61 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-27 IN Air Assault LPD [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.