    1-27 IN Air Assault LPD [Image 1 of 5]

    1-27 IN Air Assault LPD

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a ruck march with a surprise leader's professional development event on March 5, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Junior lieutenants across the battalion were originally told they had to ruck 6 miles, but were then flown to an undisclosed location on Schofield Barracks' East Range where they had to find their way back to the start point. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

    This work, 1-27 IN Air Assault LPD [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

