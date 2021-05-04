Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ariz. U.S. Senator visits MCAS Yuma

    Ariz. U.S. Senator visits MCAS Yuma

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jason Monty 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Arizona U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (center) visits Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Ariz., April 5, 2021. Senator Kelly toured MCAS Yuma to familiarize himself with the current state of the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jason Monty)

