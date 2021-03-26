Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courage: A Sailor’s Journey to Emergency Trauma Nurse [Image 2 of 2]

    Courage: A Sailor’s Journey to Emergency Trauma Nurse

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Philomena Kahler, an emergency trauma nurse with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    VIRIN: 210326-M-ON629-1014
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Courage: A Sailor's Journey to Emergency Trauma Nurse [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS

    Courage: A Sailor's Journey to Emergency Trauma Nurse
    Courage: A Sailor’s Journey to Emergency Trauma Nurse

    Courage: A Sailor&rsquo;s Journey to Emergency Trauma Nurse

    Medical
    Doc
    Corpsmen
    BlueGreenTeam

