PACIFIC OCEAN (March 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Philomena Kahler, an emergency trauma nurse with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6586126 VIRIN: 210326-M-ON629-1018 Resolution: 2395x3594 Size: 5.91 MB Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Courage: A Sailor’s Journey to Emergency Trauma Nurse [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.