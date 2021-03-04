Brigadier General Kenyon Bell participates with family in SAPR 5K Color Run Sheppard Air Force Base, April 3, 2021. The SAPR 5K Color Run was coordinated to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Prevention and the child abuse prevention program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)

