Brigadier General Kenyon Bell participates with family in SAPR 5K Color Run Sheppard Air Force Base, April 3, 2021. The SAPR 5K Color Run was coordinated to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Prevention and the child abuse prevention program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)
This work, SAPR 5K Color Run [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
