    SAPR 5K Color Run [Image 3 of 4]

    SAPR 5K Color Run

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman participates in SAPR 5K Color run Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 3, 2021. The SAPR 5K Color Run was coordinated to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Prevention and the child abuse prevention program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2021
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 
    TAGS

    Sheppard AFB
    SAPR
    5K
    Color Run

