A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing prepares to land while conducting touch-and-go flight training at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2021. Touch-and-go training allows pilots to practice emergency landing and take-off procedures for situations they may encounter while flying a real-world mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6585916
|VIRIN:
|210406-F-UJ876-1301
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaning into it [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT