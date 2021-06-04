Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Prepare to land [Image 2 of 2]

    Prepare to land

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing prepares to land while conducting touch-and-go flight training at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2021. Touch-and-go training allows pilots to practice emergency landing and take-off procedures for situations they may encounter while flying a real-world mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 14:50
    Photo ID: 6585917
    VIRIN: 210406-F-UJ876-1212
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepare to land [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leaning into it
    Prepare to land

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense

    C-17

    DoD

    Pittsburgh

    Globemaster III

    Air Force Reserve

    Airman Magazine

    911th Airlift Wing

    Air Force

    Maintenance

    "4th Air Force

    TAGS

    DoD
    DMA
    AFRC
    USAF
    AirmanMagazine
    4thAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT