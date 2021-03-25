About Face: Quantum

WASHINGTON (March 25, 2021) Dr. Sam Carter is a research physicist who focuses on studying quantum systems in solid-state semiconductors at U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory was designated the Department of Navy’s Quantum Information Research Center as part of the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. This allows NRL to engage with public and private sector organizations to enhance and accelerate research, development and deployment of quantum information sciences and quantum information sciences enabled technologies and systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)

