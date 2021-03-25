Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    About Face: Quantum [Image 2 of 2]

    About Face: Quantum

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    WASHINGTON (March 25, 2021) Dr. Tom Reineke is the senior scientist for nanoelectronics and head of the Quantum Phenomena and Modeling Section of the Electronics Science and Technology Division at U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory was designated the Department of Navy’s Quantum Information Research Center as part of the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. This allows NRL to engage with public and private sector organizations to enhance and accelerate research, development and deployment of quantum information sciences and quantum information sciences enabled technologies and systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)

