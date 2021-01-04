Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLWACH NCO promoted by former drill sergeant

    GLWACH NCO promoted by former drill sergeant

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Chad Ashe 

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

    Sgt. 1st Class John Reinke, noncommissioned officer in charge of radiology at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, left, poses with the charge of the noncommissioned officer with Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena. Reinke had an unexpected opportunity come up for his promotion April 1. Delepena, an important drill sergeant in his life 16 years ago during Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Okla., is also now stationed here and was available to assist with the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 14:25
    Photo ID: 6585877
    VIRIN: 210401-A-SU133-002
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    This work, GLWACH NCO promoted by former drill sergeant [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood
    MEDCOM
    Regional Health Command – Central
    GLWACH

