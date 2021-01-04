Sgt. 1st Class John Reinke, noncommissioned officer in charge of radiology at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, left, poses with the charge of the noncommissioned officer with Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena. Reinke had an unexpected opportunity come up for his promotion April 1. Delepena, an important drill sergeant in his life 16 years ago during Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Okla., is also now stationed here and was available to assist with the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 14:25
|Photo ID:
|6585877
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-SU133-002
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GLWACH NCO promoted by former drill sergeant [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GLWACH NCO promoted by former drill sergeant
LEAVE A COMMENT