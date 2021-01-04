GLWACH NCO promoted by former drill sergeant

Sgt. 1st Class John Reinke, noncommissioned officer in charge of radiology at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, left, is read the charge of the noncommissioned officer by Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena. Reinke had an unexpected opportunity come up for his promotion April 1. Delepena, an important drill sergeant in his life 16 years ago during Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Okla., is also now stationed here and was available to assist with the ceremony.

