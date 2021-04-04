Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. 5th Fleet [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210404-N-QD512-1030 RED SEA (April 4, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Jim Rutan, a chaplain assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, arrives aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during flight operations in the Red Sea, April 4. Mitscher is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten)

    Red Sea
    "Mitscher
    DDG 57
    C5F
    #IKECSG2021

