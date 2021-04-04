Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. 5th Fleet

210404-N-QD512-1008 RED SEA (April 4, 2021) - A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, lands on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during flight operations in the Red Sea, April 4. Mitscher is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten)

