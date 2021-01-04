Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wingman transitions to 552nd Air Control Networks Squadron [Image 2 of 3]

    Wingman transitions to 552nd Air Control Networks Squadron

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    The 38th Cyber Engineering Installation Group held a farewell ceremony for 1st Lt. Zach Reiswig, Expeditionary Cyberspace Engineer of the 38th Engineering Squadron and former 38th CEIG executive officer, as he transitions across base to the 552nd Air Control Networks Squadron to assume his duties as a 17S Cyberspace Operator.

    Presentations included unit coins and patches, and since Reiswig is an avid computer gamer: a RGB gaming light, gaming goggles and a 38-sided gaming die.

    Presenters included Janelle Robinson (38 OSS), Mike Osby (38 ES), and Capt. Eric Dahl (38 ES).

    #ACC #688CW #peoplefirst #missionalways #cyberdominance #resiliency

