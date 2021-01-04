Wingman transitions to 552nd Air Control Networks Squadron

The 38th Cyber Engineering Installation Group held a farewell ceremony for 1st Lt. Zach Reiswig, Expeditionary Cyberspace Engineer of the 38th Engineering Squadron and former 38th CEIG executive officer, as he transitions across base to the 552nd Air Control Networks Squadron to assume his duties as a 17S Cyberspace Operator.



Presentations included unit coins and patches, and since Reiswig is an avid computer gamer: a RGB gaming light, gaming goggles and a 38-sided gaming die.



Presenters included Janelle Robinson (38 OSS), Mike Osby (38 ES), and Capt. Eric Dahl (38 ES).

