Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recovery operations [Image 11 of 14]

    Recovery operations

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Melissa Lessard 

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers with 303rd Military Intelligence Brigade back up the wrecker to recover a downed vehicle, March 24, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. Vehicle recovery is practiced night and day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 10:54
    Photo ID: 6585615
    VIRIN: 210324-A-HC115-1143
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recovery operations [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mission preparation
    PCI/PCCs
    Receive the mission
    Receive the mission
    VSAT preparation
    Army Wrecker
    VSAT
    Under attack
    Low light vehicle recovery
    Casualty movement
    Recovery operations
    Flipped vehicle
    Night ops
    Wrecker night ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ready Warriors practice recovery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army mechanic
    504th MI BDE
    303rd MI BN
    163rd MI BN
    army vehicle recovery
    flipped army vehicle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT