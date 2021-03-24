Low light vehicle recovery

Soldiers with 163rd Military Intelligence Brigade prepare the wrecker to be hooked up to a downed vehicle, March 24, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. Vehicle recovery operations are conducted night and day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)

