    510th FS supports exercise INIOCHOS 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off to support exercise INIOCHOS 21, Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2021. INIOCHOS 21 is an annual exercise in Greece designed to provide advanced and realistic aircrew training to strengthen interoperability of allied and partner air forces. The exercise aims to enhance combat readiness, fighting capabilities and interoperability of the participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 09:16
    Photo ID: 6585568
    VIRIN: 210406-F-ZX177-1009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th FS supports exercise INIOCHOS 21 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    Buzzards
    510th FS
    31FW

