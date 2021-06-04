510th FS supports exercise INIOCHOS 21

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off to support exercise INIOCHOS 21, Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2021. INIOCHOS 21 is an annual exercise in Greece designed to provide advanced and realistic aircrew training to strengthen interoperability of allied and partner air forces. The exercise aims to enhance combat readiness, fighting capabilities and interoperability of the participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

