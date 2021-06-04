Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron prepare to take off to support exercise INIOCHOS 21, Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2021. INIOCHOS is an annual exercise in Greece that provides participants the opportunity to develop capabilities in planning and conducting complex air operations in a multinational joint forces environment. The exercise provides advanced and realistic aircrew training to strengthen interoperability of allied and partner air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 09:16 Photo ID: 6585567 VIRIN: 210406-F-ZX177-1028 Resolution: 7133x4755 Size: 1.72 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 510th FS supports exercise INIOCHOS 21 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.