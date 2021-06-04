Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron prepare to take off to support exercise INIOCHOS 21, Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2021. INIOCHOS is an annual exercise in Greece that provides participants the opportunity to develop capabilities in planning and conducting complex air operations in a multinational joint forces environment. The exercise provides advanced and realistic aircrew training to strengthen interoperability of allied and partner air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 09:16
|Photo ID:
|6585567
|VIRIN:
|210406-F-ZX177-1028
|Resolution:
|7133x4755
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 510th FS supports exercise INIOCHOS 21 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
