INDIAN OCEAN (April 3, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), front, transits the Indian Ocean with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 3, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 07:27 Photo ID: 6585518 VIRIN: 210403-N-FZ335-2247 Resolution: 2679x4019 Size: 772.52 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.