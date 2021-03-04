INDIAN OCEAN (April 3, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transits the Indian Ocean, April 3, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|04.03.2021
Date Posted: 04.06.2021
|6585516
|210403-N-FZ335-2130
|2343x1562
|827.03 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|1
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
